Rangers complete the signing of Declan John on loan

The defender has made the move from Cardiff City on Deadline Day.

Done deal: John has moved to Ibrox. PA

Rangers have completed the signing of full-back Declan John from Cardiff City on a season-long loan deal.

The left-sided player, who can also play as a wing-back, has been out of the picture at Cardiff and Rangers director of football Mark Allen has moved to secure the player's signature ahead of the transfer deadline.

John is a Welsh international who has made more than 40 appearances for the Championship club and also spent time on loan at Barnsley and Chesterfield.

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock said in June that he expected John to depart the club, saying the payer needed a move to kickstart his career.

"I think Declan will move on," Warnock said. "I had a good chat with him last season. I think the time has come for him to try his luck somewhere else.

"He's a little bit stale with us, he's not going to get much of a look in. I look at the left-back and left forward positions and he's kind of in between in the Championship.

"I think he could do a job somewhere and I think he's got to be playing now. I'm not going to stop him."

The defender becomes Rangers' 11th signing of the summer, following Bruno Alves, Dalcio, Daniel Candeias, Ryan Jack, Alfredo Morelos, Eduardo Herrera, Carlos Pena, Fabio Cardoso, Graham Dorrans and Aaron Nemane through the door at Ibrox.

He is available for selection when the international break ends and Rangers welcome the visit of Dundee.