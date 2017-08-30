Celtic set to sign PSG striker Odsonne Edouard on loan

The Paris St-Germain forward is expected to complete a move before the transfer window closes.

Loan: Edouard (left) is set to join Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic are set to complete the signing of Paris St Germain striker Odsonne Edouard before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The 19-year old forward is expected to finalise a loan deal to become Brendan Rodgers' second signing of the week following Patrick Roberts' return to the club.

He will arrive in Glasgow on Thursday to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of his move.

The Scottish champions had suffered from a lack of options at centre-forward during early Champions League qualifying following injuries to Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele.

Though Griffiths is now fit, Rodgers is moving to bolster his squad with the addition of the France youth international.

Edouard is a product of PSG's youth system but has not broken into the club's first team.

A loan spell at Toulouse was cut short last year after the player was convicted of an offence involving an airgun and given a suspended sentence.

The striker has represented his country at under-17, under-18 and under-19 levels. He was top scorer at the 2017 Under-19 European Championships and named as the best player in the competition.