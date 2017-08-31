Celtic complete signing of PSG striker Odsonne Edouard

The teenager was France's top scorer at the Under-19 European Championships in 2017.

Odsonne Edouard played against Scotland at Under-17 level in 2015. SNS

Celtic have completed the signing of Paris Saint-Germain striker Odsonne Edouard on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy.

The 19-year-old goalscorer is Brendan Rodgers' fifth summer signing and second of the week following Patrick Roberts' return to the club.

He arrived in Glasgow on Thursday to complete the formalities of his move.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Celtic, one of the world's truly great football clubs, and I can't wait to wear the famous Celtic jersey," Edouard told Celtic's official website.

"I am really looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and we will work hard together to bring our fans as much success as possible.'

The Scottish champions had suffered from a lack of options up front during the early Champions League qualifiers after Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele suffered injuries.

Though Griffiths is now fit, Rodgers is moving to bolster his squad with the addition of the France youth international.

Edouard is a product of PSG's youth system but has not broken into the club's first team.

A loan spell at Toulouse was cut short last year after the player was convicted of an offence involving an airgun and given a suspended sentence.

The striker has represented his country at Under-17, Under-18 and Under-19 levels. He was top scorer at the Under-19 European Championships in 2017 and named as the best player in the competition.