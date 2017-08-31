Hearts snap up Raith Rovers captain Ross Callachan

The midfielder is the first signing of the 2017 summer deadline day in Scotland.

Ross Callachan: Joins Hearts on two-year deal. SNS

Hearts have completed the signing of Raith Rovers captain Ross Callachan on a two-year deal with the option of an additional year.

The 23-year-old midfielder is new manager Craig Levein's first signing since taking charge of the Tynecastle side earlier this week.

His is the first deal to be completed in Scotland on the closing day of the summer 2017 transfer window and he becomes Hearts' ninth new face this season.

Speaking to Hearts TV, Callachan said: "I grew up watching Hearts and for them to come in with an offer for me, it's a dream come true really.

"In terms of what fans can expect, I'd say I'm quite an energetic player, a box-to-box midfielder. I like to get around the park and I can put myself about a bit as well.

"I've played a lot of games for my age and I feel now is the right time to step up and I'm ready to challenge myself here."

Callachan has spent his entire career so far at Stark's Park, making his debut in 2010 after graduating from the youth system.

He has been a regular this season and scored his only goal of the campaign so far in the Challenge Cup win over Brora Rangers last week.

Callachan could now make his Hearts debut against Aberdeen at Murrayfield a week on Saturday.