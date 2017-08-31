Serbian Manuel Milinkovic completes move to Hearts

The winger is new Hearts boss Craig Levein's second Deadline Day signing.

Craig Levein has made two signings on Deadline Day. SNS

Hearts have secured the signing of Serbian attacker Manuel Milinkovic on a season-long loan.

The 23-year-old joins from Italian side Genoa as Hearts' 10th summer signing, and Craig Levein's second since taking charge.

The club also welcomed Raith Rovers captain Ross Callachan to Tynecastle as the first summer 2017 Deadline Day signing in Scotland.

Milinkovic, who was born in France, can play anywhere across the front three.

He was loaned out to Serie B outfit Foggia this summer, but Hearts have now swooped to secure his signature after the move did not work out.

He arrived in Edinburgh on Thursday morning after flying from Schipol Airport in Holland.