Ben Heneghan leaves Motherwell to join Sheffield United
The English centre-half has completed a Deadline Day move to the Championship side.
Ben Heneghan has finalised a move to English Championship side Sheffield United after Motherwell agreed a deal to sell the defender.
Heneghan has signed a three-year contract at Bramall Lane.
Motherwell had fielded interest from other sides,rejecting a £250,000 bid from Blackburn Rovers and United stepped in with an offer to take the player to the Blades.
The 23-year-old, who joined Motherwell from Chester, only had 12 months remaining on his deal and was the subject of transfer speculation all summer, with Rangers, Sunderland, QPR and Birmingham all rumoured to be interested in securing his services.