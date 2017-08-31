Aberdeen's Jayden Stockley completes return to Exeter

The striker played for the English League Two side during the 2015/16 season.

Jayden Stockley: Scored five goals for the Dons. SNS

Jayden Stockley has left Aberdeen and rejoined English League Two side Exeter City.

The striker was expected to leave before the summer transfer window closed on Thursday after his manager Derek McInnes confirmed the club were in talks over a move.

Stockley spent the second half of the 2015/16 season on loan to Exeter, scoring ten goals in 21 appearances, and has now returned to England's south west for a club-record fee.

The 23-year-old scored five goals during his one season at Pittodrie after signing for McInnes last summer.

Speaking to the official Exeter site, Stockley said: "As soon as I became aware that there was a chance of me leaving (Aberdeen), I had a conservation with Tis [Paul Tisdale].

"I obviously had conversations with other clubs as well but it was kind of tunnel vision when Tis spoke to me.

"We got things going quite quickly. At one point we didn't think it was going to happen. There were stumbling blocks but we managed to get it done and I am very happy about that."

He added: "I feel really excited about it and I am thankful to Tis and everyone for pushing it through.

"It was a move that when it came up I was excited straight away. I had positive conversations with Tis and Steve (Perryman) and I knew this was the place come back to."