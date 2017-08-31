Jason Holt unlikely to feature in Jamie Walker swap deal

Rangers are weighing up a move for the Hearts winger but Holt is staying put.

Jason Holt: The Rangers midfielder has been SNS

Rangers midfielder Jason Holt is likely to stay put at Ibrox despite featuring in discussions over a potential deal for Hearts winger Jamie Walker, STV Sport understands.

The Scottish Premiership clubs have been locked in Deadline Day negotiations as Rangers weigh up a late bid for Walker, having already had three offers turned down during the summer transfer window.

Hearts value the player at £1m but Rangers have been unwilling to meet that asking price.

The two sides have held discussions to find a middle ground, with one option discussed being a player from Pedro Caixinha's squad heading in the opposite direction to Tynecastle, plus a cash sum.

STV has learned former Hearts star Holt, who joined Rangers in 2015, was mentioned as a potential makeweight but sources close to the player have insisted the 24-year-old will remain in Glasgow.