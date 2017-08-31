Hearts defender Jordan McGhee seals move to Falkirk 

The 21-year-old has signed a one-year deal, with the option of a further year.

Jordan McGhee: The centre-half spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough. SNS Group

Hearts defender Jordan McGhee has joined Falkirk on an initial one-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Middlesborough but failed to make a single first-team appearance.

Boro decided against taking up the option of making McGhee's move to Tyneside permanent after their relegation to the English Championship.

The centre-half returned to Tynecastle this summer but is surplus to requirements following the summer addition of Scotland international Christophe Berra.

McGhee, who has 20 caps for Scotland's under 21 national side, has now signed for the Bairns on a one-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The defender said: "I am delighted to be here. This is a really big club with good ambitions to get back into the top flight. It's where it belongs and I really hope to be able to help it get there."

His move further bolsters a new-look Falkirk back line which will also feature former Partick and Kilmarnock defender Conrad Balatoni, who joined on a one-year deal earlier this week.

Manager Peter Houston said: "Jordan is a player of real quality but also one with massive potential still to fulfil in the game.

"He is a player who is highly recommended by a number of people and at the age of just 21 will be a real asset to this club.

"I have said all along that I was looking to strengthen with two more players and both Jordan and Conrad Balatoni who we signed yesterday were my key targets."

He added: "I am really pleased to have them both on board as I feel that we needed to add in these areas and both with all strength to our defensive options.

"Both Conrad and Jordan trained with the team this morning and already you can see they are settling in well to the group."