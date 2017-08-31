Partick Thistle sign defender Paul McGinn on one-year deal

The full-back has joined Alan Archibald's side on a free transfer.

Deal: McGinn has agreed to join the Jags. SNS Group

Partick Thistle have made a deadline day signing, adding defender Paul McGinn to their squad, subject to a medical.

The Jags have signed McGinn on a one-year deal as a free agent. While the deal could have been completed after Thursday's deadline, the club have moved now to tie the player down with other clubs having shown an interest.

McGinn is available after leaving Chesterfield in the summer. The former Queens Park, St Mirren, Dumbarton and Dundee player made 18 appearances for the English side last season as they were relegated to League Two.

The right-back has been given the number 16 shirt at Thistle and will go straight into the squad to face Ross County on Saturday 9th September.