Hamilton sign Swansea striker Botti Biabi on loan

The former Falkirk frontman has joined Accies on a four-month loan.

Botti Biabi: The former Falkirk striker has returned to Scottish football with Hamilton. SNS

Hamilton Academical have completed the signing of Swansea forward Botti Biabi on a four-month loan deal.

The ex-Scotland under 19 and Falkirk striker, who scored 5 times in 10 Premier League Two appearances for the Swans last season, is the fourth addition to Martin Canning's first team squad this summer.

He left Falkirk two years ago after making 22 appearances for the Bairns during the 2014/2015 Scottish Championship campaign.

Also arriving at New Douglas Park on Deadline Day is Italian striker Paolo Buzzi, who has joined the Under-20 squad from Italian Serie B side Monza.