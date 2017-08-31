Andy Robertson: Liverpool move can boost Scotland cause

The 23-year-old believes his recent move can add to the national squad's winning mentality.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5559742629001-robertson-looking-to-take-liverpool-winning-mentality-to-scotland.jpg" />

Scotland full back Andrew Robertson believes his summer move to Liverpool can boost Scotland's qualification hopes by adding to the squad's winning mentality.

Robertson recently completed an £8m transfer to Anfield from Hull and produced an impressive display in his league debut as Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners against Crystal Palace.

Now the 23-year-old is confident he can take his club experiences on to the international scene and add to the winning mentality offered by a core of Celtic players used to claiming all three points in an undefeated Scottish Premiership campaign.

"I'm now at a club where we are winning the majority of our games," said Robertson.

"To bring that mentality up here, we've obviously got a lot of the Celtic boys here that are doing it week in, week out in Scotland and I can pitch in to that by doing it down south.

"If people are doing it in the Championship down south too by competing for leagues then it can only help us."

The former Dundee United and Queens Park left back also became a father over the summer in what proved a whirlwind couple of months.

He added: "Obviously it's a big change but one that me and my partner wanted to make.

"A move with a massive club has come along with it so I'm on top of the world right now.

"I'm loving where I am at with my club and with my family."