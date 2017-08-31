Motherwell seal deal for return of Liam Grimshaw
The Fir Park side have made brought the midfielder back to Fir Park for a second spell.
Motherwell have completed the signing of former Manchester United midfielder Liam Grimshaw.
Grimshaw was released by English Championship side Preston North End on Deadline Day in order to complete a move back to Fir Park, where he spent the first half of the 2015-2016 campaign on loan.
The 22-year-old, a product of Manchester United's youth academy, enjoyed his first taste of first team action with the Steelmen, making 14 Scottish Premiership appearances.