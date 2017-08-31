Dundee sign Shrewsbury's A-Jay Leitch-Smith on loan

The forward has moved to Dens Park on a season-long loan deal.

Signing: McCann has added a striker. SNS Group

Dundee have added a forward to their squad ahead of the transfer deadline, signing A-Jay Leitch-Smith from Shrewsbury Town.

The striker has agreed a season-long loan deal with Neil McCann's side.

The 27-year old has played for several English clubs. He began his career at Crewe Alexandra and had loan spells at several non-league sides before moving to Yeovil Town in 2014.

He then had a season at Port Vale before moving to Shrewsbury last summer.

Leitch Smith becomes Dundee's 11th signing of the summer.



