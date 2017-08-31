Joe Dodoo leaves Rangers for loan deal at Charlton

The forward is moving to the Valley until January after falling out of first team plans.

Exit: Dodoo has moved out on loan. SNS

Rangers forward Joe Dodoo has signed for Charlton Athletic on loan.

The forward will move to the Valley until January in the hope of finding regular first team football after failing to secure a place in Pedro Caixinha's team.

Dodoo joined Rangers last summer from Leicester City and made 25 appearances for the Ibrox side last season, scoring five goals.

He becomes the 12th player to leave Rangers since the end of last season, with 11 new faces joining the squad.