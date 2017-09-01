Aberdeen sign Dominic Ball on loan from Rotherham United
The defender moves to Pittodrie on a season-long deal.
Aberdeen have completed the signing of Dominic Ball on loan from Rotherham United.
The centre-back, who can also play at full-back or in midfield, will join Derek McInnes' side until the end of the season.
The former Tottenham Hotspur player joined Rotherham on a three-year deal last summer. He spent a season on loan at Rangers in the Scottish Championship under Mark Warburton. He has also played for Cambridge United and Peterborough United on loan.