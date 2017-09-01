Every Deadline Day deal in the Scottish Premiership

The signings continued to roll in until the midnight deadline on Thursday.

The 2017/18 summer transfer deadline has passed and the Scottish Premiership sides have finalised their squads for the challenges ahead.

Defending champions Celtic had already strengthened in the window but they added a third striker in the shape of Paris Saint-Germain's Odsonne Edouard. The forward has moved on loan for the season but Celtic have an option to buy if it all works out well.

Aberdeen looked like they were going to have a quiet day but got a deal over the line as the clock ticked down to midnight. Dominic Ball might be familiar to some fans after a stint at Rangers and the versatile defender will now be part of Derek McInnes' squad as he looks to build on last season's success. Meanwhile, Jayden Stockley left Pittodrie for Exeter City.

Rangers added a defender, signing Declan John from Cardiff City. Talks with Hearts to land Jamie Walker have been on and off all summer and even though they continued until late, the attacker will remain at Tynecastle. Joe Dodoo left Ibrox to join Charlton Athletic on loan.

Craig Levein might still be adjusting to being Hearts manager again but he certainly had a busy Thursday in his dual role as boss and director of football. Jordan McGhee moved out to Falkirk, Raith Rovers captain Ross Callachan was signed and Manuel Milinkovic joined on loan from Genoa.

The big news for Motherwell was probably that they kept hold of Louis Moult though Ben Heneghan was sold to Sheffield United. The Fir Park side obviously had their plans drawn up as they quickly tied up the signings of Liam Grimshaw and Peter Hartley.

Dundee agreed to let Tom Hateley go but signed A-Jay Leitch-Smith on loan while Hamilton Accies added the striker they needed in Botti Biabi.

Partick Thistle were always likely to add and they delivered with the signing of Paul McGinn.

Clubs can still sign free agents but it looks like all the major players are in place until the bargaining starts again in January.