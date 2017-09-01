  • STV
Strachan: We need 10 points to keep World Cup dream alive

STV

The Scotland boss says the Lithuania clash is not a "must-win" game on Friday.

Gordon Strachan says failing to get three points in Lithuania will not kill Scotland's qualification hopes.
Gordon Strachan is not putting Scotland's World Cup qualifier against Lithuania ointo the must-win category because he believes 10 points from the remaining 12 on offer will be enough to keep the nation's dream alive.

The Scots have four Group F fixtures left but are six points behind leaders England, four behind Slovakia and three adrift of Slovenia in their bid to reach the tournament in Russia next summer.

To most people those figures mean Scotland have to win all their remaining games if they are to have a chance of ending their 20-year exile from major tournaments.

However, Strachan, who lost midfielder Darren Fletcher to a knee injury before the squad left for Vilnius on Thursday, insists 10 points could still keep them on the road to next summer's finals.

Ahead of the match at the LFF Stadium on Friday, when asked if Scotland's task was simplified by the need to win, he said: "You don't just have to win the game.

"If you get a point and you win the next three games, then that is 10 points. You couldn't tell me 10 points couldn't do it. That is why it isn't a must-win.

"We are going to try and play like it is a must-win, but play it in a way where we don't try and win it by being silly and you lose it."

The former Celtic boss believes preparation will be the key. He said: "It all starts as soon as they meet, the first minute you meet them. There is psychology to it, there is training, information that you pass on.

"There is not going to be a Churchillian speech that makes them feel any better.

"That can work now and then, but, in general, you make sure the players are prepared, they feel comfortable, the amount of time they put into it, the training, the information you give them about the opposition team."

Even if Scotland finish second in Group F they will only progress to the play-offs if they avoid being the worst-placed runner up.

As it stands, Montenegro would miss out, with Slovakia scraping through as the seventh best runner up out of nine teams.

