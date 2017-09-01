Celtic's Edouard happy to score against parent club PSG

The striker could come up against the French giants in the Champions League.

New Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard insists he will not hesitate if he has to gun down Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old clinched a Deadline Day move that will see him spend the next year on loan with Brendan Rodgers' side from the French giants.

But he could come face-to-face with his parent club's star-studded line-up in just two weeks time when the Parkhead side kick-off their group-stage campaign.

"It's not a problem," he declared. "I'm a football player and I'm here to score goals. If I can score, I'll score."

In order to do so, however, he may have to dislodge one of, or both of, Celtic's established goalscorers.

Moussa Dembele is still battling back from a hamstring injury, but Leigh Griffiths has scored five goals in his first nine games of the new campaign so far.

Edouard is not happy to settle for a place on the bench, however. Despite knowing he will have to be patient and learn from his striking counterparts, he wants to eventually play every game.

"First and foremost a football player is a competitor, so my objective is to play every match," he continued.

"I know that I will have to learn first, I will have to really develop, I will have to really work hard at it. But as a competitor I obviously want to play and that will be my driving force."

Along with Dembele, he believes fellow Frenchman Olivier Ntcham can help him bed into his new squad. He says the duo are an inspiration for young players like himself.

"I know Moussa through PSG as he went through the same route as I did and I know of Olivier as well because he is a typical example of a young French player making it abroad.

"Both of them are really good examples to the people in the PSG academy for example of young players who are so far doing very well in their career. They are seen as examples by young players in France.

"Moussa and Olivier are among some of the best French players of this generation so I can only benefit from playing with them."