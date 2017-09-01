Rodgers: 'We've signed one of Europe's top prospects'

Celtic boss delighted with his summer business after finalising a move for Odsonne Eduard.

Highly rated: Rodgers believes he has secured one of Europe's most exciting young strikers in Eduoard. SNS

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes he now boasts one of Europe's best young forwards after completing a deal for highly-rated French striker Odsonne Eduoard.

The Scottish champions secured the signing of the Paris Saint-Germain man on a loan deal with the option to buy, capping a transfer window with five new arrivals at Parkhead.

With Jonny Hayes, Kundai Benyu, Olivier Ntcham and Patrick Roberts already in the door, Rodgers has declared his delight at the summer business.

He told the club's website: "We have enjoyed a really successful summer window and I am delighted with our activity in the market, bringing in five players who I believe are adding real quality to our squad.

"It has been said so many times before but the objective, if possible, is always to come out of the window stronger than we went in and I am very happy as we have definitely done that.

"The players we have added will only enhance this level of quality."

He added: "In Odsonne, we have signed one of the best and most exciting young strikers in Europe and I think Celtic will be a place where he can flourish, just like Moussa has done here.

"He will be great for us and the kind of player who will excite our fans - we have done a great job in bringing him to the club.

Rodgers also spoke highly of his other summer acquisitions.

He said: "Jonny Hayes was outstanding for Aberdeen for four seasons and he was the best player in Scotland outwith our squad, and we were delighted to bring him to the club, while Kundai has already shown he is someone of real talent and potential.

"Both players will be very important for us over the course of the season.

"Olivier, who we brought in from Manchester City, has already shown that he is a real, top class player, who will only get better.

"Pat is a massive signing for us and I'm absolutely delighted to welcome him back to the club."