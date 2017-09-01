Matt Phillips starts in new look Scotland front line

The West Brom winger has been given the nod by Gordon Strachan for the qualifier in Lithuania.

West Brom's Matt Phillips has been given the nod by Gordon Strachan to start in the crucial World Cup qualifier in Lithuania.

The wide man has been drafted in as the Scotland boss reverts back to a more conventional 4-3-3 formation, with Celtic's James Forrest occupying the opposite flank in place of Robert Snodgrass.

Phillips last appeared for Scotland in May 2016 in a friendly loss to Italy but remained in Strachan's plans after enjoying a stellar 2015/16 English Premiership campaign with the Baggies.

The Scotland manager fielded a back five in the 2-2 draw with England at Hampden but has opted for a more attacking set-up this time around as the Tartan Army look to keep their World Cup dream alive.

Celtic left back Kieran Tierney again swap sides and will make up an all-left footed back four alongside Hearts captain Christophe Berra, Blackburn Rovers' Charlie Mulgrew and Liverpool's summer recruit Andy Robertson.

After scoring two spectacular free-kicks against England Leigh Griffiths leads the line once more and will be leaning on Phillips and Forrest as his main supply line.

Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthur steps in to replace James Morrison in the engine room, with Celtic's Scott Brown and Stuart Armstrong retaining their spots from the Hampden stalemate.