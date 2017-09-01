Scotland keep World Cup dream alive with Lithuania win

Gordon Strachan's side won 3-0, but a late Slovakia goal leaves the Scots four points off second.

Andrew Robertson: The Liverpool defender curls the ball home to double Scotland's lead. SNS

Scotland kept their World Cup dream alive with a comfortable 3-0 win over Lithuania in Vilnius.

Celtic midfielder Stuart Armstrong scored his first goal for the national side to give Gordon Strachan's men the lead.

Liverpool's summer signing Andrew Robertson then doubled the Scots advantage before the break with a curling effort from the edge of the box.

And Crystal Palace's James McArthur put the result beyond doubt with 20 minutes to go when he latched onto a cutback to finish from close range.

After surviving an early scare on the 3G surface, Gordon Strachan's men began to dominate proceedings and edged in front when Armstrong glanced home a header from a corner.

Robertson made it two soon after, steering the ball into the top corner with a composed left-footed effort, with McArthur adding gloss to the result when he arrived on cue to slam home a third.

Despite taking seven points from their last nine, Slovakia's late winner against Slovenia means Scotland lie four points off second place in Group F, with three games to play.

The Scots face their two closest rivals for second spot, Slovakia and Slovenia, in their final two group fixtures after Monday's home clash with Malta.