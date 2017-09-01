Strachan hails Scotland performance in Lithuania win

The manager described the display as one of the most complete since he took charge.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5561578824001-strachan-hails-one-of-best-performance-since-taking-charge.jpg" />

Gordon Strachan hailed the performance in Scotland's 3-0 win as one of the best since he took charge of the national team.

The Scots ran out comfortable winners in Vilnius to keep their hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup in Russia alive.

After surviving an early scare, Scotland dominated on the 3G surface.

And Strachan believes it is up there with the most complete displays he has witnessed across his tenure.

He said: "We've had some good performances - Croatia, we gave Germany a run, England 3-2 at Wembley - but as a manager who turned into a spectator at one point in the night and just went "let them go", they made it easy for us a coaching staff because of the performances, bravery on the ball and energy.

"I knew they could put in a good performance, but that was near enough a complete performance."

Despite taking 7 points from their last 9, Scotland lie 4 points off second place after Slovakia secured a late win over Slovenia.

Strachan though remains confident his side have enough to overturn the deficit and grab second spot in Group F.

"We never felt out of it," said Strachan. "Over the last 18 months, it has changed in terms of energy, with the Celtic players playing at a high level in European football.

"The more players we get playing at European level then you're game will come on."