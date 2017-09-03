Gordon Strachan: Scotland squad were in a 'bad place'

The national team moved into third place in Group F with a 3-0 win over Lithuania.

Gordon Strachan: Scotland unbeaten in last three qualifiers. SNS

Gordon Strachan believes he and his Scotland side have dragged themselves out of a "bad place" as they battle with renewed hope for a place in the 2018 World Cup finals.

The national team moved into third place in Group F on Friday evening with a convincing 3-0 win over Lithuania, ahead of their home game against Malta on Monday night.

With three fixtures remaining, Strachan's side are six points behind England and four behind Slovakia, who meet at Wembley in their next fixture.

Scotland are now unbeaten in their last three qualifiers and are expected to need three wins from their last three Group F fixtures to secure a play-off spot.

Strachan, who confirmed midfielder Barry Bannan withdrew from the squad after failing to shake off an injury, noted the recent renaissance.

He said: "The belief has always come from the group of players we have got, which has evolved over the last year for different reasons: confidence, injuries, people playing better, their club sides doing better.

"But I have never had any doubts in the players really, and because we have never had any doubts with each other we could come back from not being in a good place.

"If we did not believe in ourselves, when you are not on a good place you cannot get out of it.

"We have dragged ourselves out of the bad place and we could only have done that if we believed in each other and enjoy working with each other."