Scott Brown wants England to help Scotland reach World Cup

The Scotland captain is urging England to help them by defeating Slovakia on Monday.

Scotland captain Scott Brown "would love" England to beat Slovakia to help his side reach the World Cup.

Gordon Strachan's side were given fresh hope of reaching Russia next summer with a convincing 3-0 win in Lithuania on Friday night.

With three Group F fixtures remaining, the third-placed Scots are six points behind leaders England and four behind Slovakia, who face each other at Wembley on Monday night while Malta visit Hampden Park.

A win for the Auld Enemy against Slovakia, assuming Scotland take care of the group's bottom side, would leave them relishing the visit of the Slovaks in October before travelling to Slovenia for the final fixture.

Asked if he expected England to win against Slovakia, the Celtic midfielder said: "I would love them to. If it helps us then I would definitely take that, yes.

"England are a great team, here's hoping they can do us a favour."

Gordon Strachan noted the form of Slovakia, who beat Scotland 3-0 last October, and the pressure England are always under.

He said: "Slovakia are a good side. They have won five on the trot or something like that.

"They have good players but England being England, it is like Man United or Celtic, you have to win every game.

"Both teams will be going to win it."