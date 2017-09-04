Football Talk: Rangers to play in Canada, Brown not rested

Your daily round up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Flying over the pond? Pedro Caixinha's side could be set for a trip to Canada. SNS Group

It's matchday eight in the World Cup qualifying campaign but the talk isn't all about Scotland's game against Malta tonight.

Rangers are said to be lining up a friendly with Benfica in Hamilton... no, not just off the Raith Interchange, across the pond in Canada.

Brendan Rodgers has admitted Celtic would have broke the bank for Patrick Roberts if Manchester City had let them, but they were not for selling the attacker.

And Nadir Ciftci has Ciftci-ed it at Plymouth, much to the internet's entertainment.

Back to the international fixtures - Scott Brown, and the four other players walking a suspension tightrope, will not be rested against Malta tonight.

And Belgium have become the first country in Europe to qualify for Russia next summer. Oh to be in that comfortable position for a change...

Today's top stories

The best of social media

Today's back pages