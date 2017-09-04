Malta midfielder: We are not in Scotland for holiday

Midfielder Ryan Fenech are aiming for a shock result at Hampden on Monday night.

Malta's Ryan Fenech is looking forward to his Hampden bow. SNS

Ryan Fenech has warned Gordon Strachan's men his Malta side are not in Scotland for a holiday and are looking for a shock result on Monday evening.

The midfielder, who plays for Maltese side Balzan, is likely to line up at Hampden for the crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier.

Scotland will be looking to follow up Friday night's morale-boosting 3-0 win in Lithuania with another three points against the Group F minnows whom they beat 5-1 in the opening game of the campaign.

Defeat to Malta, coupled with Slovakia beating England at Wembley, would end Scotland's hopes of reaching Russia next summer.

Speaking at Hampden before training, Fenech said: "Hampden Park is history. For us it will be a huge game. It will be an honour for us to play here but obviously we are not here on holiday.

"We respect Scotland, we know we are not up to that level but obviously we will try to make it as hard as possible and try to get a result."

Malta went down 4-0 at home to pool leaders England on Friday night, the final scoreline flattering the visitors after three late goals.

"The result did not reflect the performance of the team," Fenech said. "We were under pressure all the time but we knew England would put us under pressure.

"Obviously we tried to keep the score down and maybe try to hit them on the break. Monday's game is different.

"We know Scotland are tough to beat, physically very good. We are expecting a tough match but we will give our all try to get something out of it."