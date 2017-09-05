St Johnstone duo win first monthly awards of 2017/18

Michael O'Halloran and Tommy Wright have both been rewarded for a strong August.

Michael O'Halloran (left) celebrates with his team mates while Tommy Wright (right) celebrates from the sidelines. SNS

St Johnstone duo Michael O'Halloran and Tommy Wright have won the Ladbrokes' August Player and Manager of the Month awards, respectively.

O'Halloran has enjoyed a blistering return to the McDiarmid Park side since joining on loan from Rangers in the summer transfer window.

He has scored four goals in five games including two winning strikes against Kilmarnock and Partick Thistle in the Scottish Premiership.

O'Halloran's goals have helped contribute to Wright's excellent start to the season, with his side going undefeated in the first four games.

St Johnstone sit third in the table, trailing only Aberdeen who have two more points and Celtic, who are equal on points but have a stronger goal difference.

They looked to be on course to end Celtic's 52-game unbeaten run in domestic competition when they led 1-0 at the end of August before conceding with 11 minutes remaining.

Next up for the Saints is a visit from Hibernian after the international break.