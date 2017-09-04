Gordon Strachan names unchanged side to face Malta

The national team boss has picked the same Scotland side that defeated Lithuania 3-0.

Continuity: Scotland are unchanged. SNS Group

Scotland manager Gordon Strachan has name an unchanged team to face Malta in the World Cup qualifier at Hampden.

Strachan has kept faith with the players who defeated Lithuania 3-0 in Vilnius on Friday as he hopes to keep the national team's chances of reaching Russia 2018 alive.

A win against Malta, coupled with an England victory over Slovakia, would cut the gap on the second-placed Slovaks to just one point in Group F. That would set up a mouth-watering clash between Scotland and Slovakia next month as both sides fight for a place in the play-offs.

Three points against the bottom side in the group are essential and Stachan belivees the best chance of getting the required win is with the side that preformed so well on Friday.

Craig Gordon remains in goal behind a back line of Andrew Robertson, Christophe Berra, Charlie Mulgrew and Kieran Tierney.

Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong and James McArthur start in midfield with Matt Phillips and James Forrest flanking striker Leigh Griffiths.

Scotland defeated Malta 5-1 last September but Strachan said that there was no complacency on his part as he looked ahead to a crucial night in the qualifying campaign.

"However you think a game is going to go, as you lie in your bed as a manager the night before a game, it never ever turns out that way. Never," he said. "Sometimes you get pleasant surprises, sometimes you get horrible surprises.

"But at the moment, as I look at the players, the way they trained on Sunday, especially the guys who didn't play the other night, I am as confident as I can be.

"But you are always wary, there is always something round the corner to trip you up."