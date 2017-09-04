  • STV
Scotland keep World Cup hopes alive with win over Malta

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Christophe Berra and Leigh Griffiths scored as Scotland defeated Malta 2-0 at Hampden.

Key man: Griffiths scored Scotland's second goal.
Scotland kept their dreams of reaching Russia 2018 alive with a 2-0 win over Malta in their World Cup qualifier at Hampden.

Scotland took the lead in the ninth minute when Christophe Berra rose high at the back post to head in from Leigh Griffiths corner.

Despite almost one-way traffic towards the Malta goal, Scotland couldn't add to their lead before half-time but found a breakthrough four minutes into the second half. Andrew Robertson slid in a low cross, James Morrison's shot came off the post and Griffiths tucked away the rebound.

The home side kept the pressure on and peppered the Maltese goal throughout, never looking in danger of taking anything other than three points after they opened the scoring.

Scotland now face two crucial final games against Slovakia and Slovenia as they aim to reach the play-offs for next summer's finals tournament.

Slovenia's 4-0 win over Lithuania means Gordon Strachan's side are in fourth place in Group F but Slovakia's 2-1 defeat to England at Wembley means that six points for Scotland in the remaining matches would guarantee second place in the group. However, only the eight best group runners-up qualify for the play-off so results elsewhere could determine Scotland's fate.

