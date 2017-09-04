Strachan: I want Hampden full house for Slovakia showdown

The Scotland manager was pleased with his side's patience in the 2-0 win over Malta.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5564782596001-gordon-strachan-i-m-hoping-for-a-hampden-full-house.jpg" />

Gordon Strachan watched his Scotland side complete a professional job against Malta and then said he wants a sell-out crowd to cheer them on against Slovakia.

Scotland defeated Malta 2-0 at the national stadium thanks to goals from Christophe Berra and Leigh Griffiths and that result, coupled with Slovakia's defeat to England at Wembley, meas that second place is in the hands of Strachan and his team if they win their remaining two games.

The first of those challenges is against Slovakia at Hampden next month and the manager warned they were no pushovers before saying the team would need loud backing from the Tartan Army.

"I think everybody in Scotland knows now that they are a right good side," he said. "The uneducated at the beginning would think Slovakia [would be easy] but the people who are educated about football will know that they are a right good side.

"I'm hoping that the place is going to be full. Between a full house, our players, their drive and enthusiasm, we keep our fingers crossed that that's enough to take us into the final game."

Strachan was pleased with the performance against Malta, which came just three days after victory in Lithuania and though he didn't think the players hit the heights they had in Vilnius, he saw patience and ability in their game.

"If you had offered me 1-0 before the game I would have taken it," he said. "I would have been a bit nervous but 2-0 I though we were comfortable and still making chances.

"We weren't as sharp as we were the other night but in saying that they did what we asked of them and we made 25 attempts at goal, which is not bad against anybody. They're a team that's hard to break down, that's for sure.

"We had to have patience but move the ball quickly. Sometimes people think patience is just about moving the ball about slowly but there's patience to moving the ball about as quick as you can but still with one eye on where you want to go and to go to the places you're most effective so they did that. You've got to give credit to Malta because they played a system with three at the back and it was hard.

"Their confidence has always been good and their belief in each other has always been good but there's absolutely no doubt that victories and performance and attempts at goal make you feel better."