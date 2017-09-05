Andrew Robertson: Scotland face two 'cup finals' now

The left-back says Scotland cannot afford a dip in form if they are to reach the play-offs.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5564767863001-andrew-robertson-we-can-t-let-it-slip-now.jpg" />

Andrew Robertson says Scotland cannot let their form dip as they face two "cup finals" in their bid to reach World Cup 2018.

The national team's 2-0 win against Malta kept them in the race for a play-off place in the qualifying group and set up a make-or-break match against second-placed Slovakia at Hampden next month.

Gordon Strachan's side now have three wins and a draw from their last four matches and Robertson said keeping that form going would be crucial to the team's hopes.

"Now we have [Slovakia] at Hampden and I'm sure it'll be a sell-out and a massive game for all the players," he said. "That'll determine where we are at the end of this group.

"Since Slovenia at home I think we've been very good. I think we've been organised as a team and looked a threat going forward. All good from that front but we need to keep it going and we can't let it dip now.

"We've got two games left and we need two good performances. We've got two cup finals and hopefully it can end us up in the play-offs."

Goals from Christophe Berra and Leigh Griffiths earned the three points against Malta but Robertson acknowledged the team had not matched the standards set in the 3-0 win in Lithuania just days before.

He cited tiredness as a factor, however, and said the main objective had been achieved.

"I think the fans will probably be frustrated, especially with the last 15 or 20 minutes," he said.

"I think a few of the boys were getting tired and it was quite a quick turnaround from Lithuania and they saw how much effort we put into it.

"Because of that [result]the gaffer went with the same team so they were tired."

He added: "At the end of the day, when we met up last Sunday it was all about getting the six points out of the two games and we've managed to do that.

"Friday was a massive high and a very good performance by all of us and sometimes when you've had a good performance you can let it slip.

"I thought we got the job done and we got 2-0 up, then we did slack off a bit but we'll go and look at that. Six points was the aim on Sunday and we've managed to do it.