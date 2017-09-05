Football Talk: Brown spat on, Griffiths' fitness update

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Scott Brown accused Malta's Steve Borg of spitting on him. SNS

There's a real feel-good factor around Scotland right now and with good reason.

We've secured six points out of six, our Group F fate is now in our hands and the dream of reaching the 2018 World Cup is still very much alive.

There were some concerning things that happened in the 2-0 win over Malta, though, with Scott Brown accusing Steve Borg of spitting on him and Leigh Griffiths hobbling off with an injury.

The latter has said it was only precautionary, however, and will be fit for Celtic's return to league action this weekend.

And to end on a lighter note, Christophe Berra was able to give his daughter the perfect birthday present by scoring a goal. We are all eternally grateful as well, Christophe.

