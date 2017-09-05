The striker scored against Malta to help seal a 2-0 win at Hampden on Monday.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5565184505001-leigh-griffiths-we-have-shaken-same-old-scotland-tag.jpg" />

Leigh Griffiths believes Scotland have shaken the reputation for failing on the big stage and winning points when it matters most.

The striker scored Scotland's second goal in the 2-0 win over Malta on Monday to help keep the nation's 2018 World Cup dreams alive.

If Gordon Strachan's men win their remaining two qualifiers against Slovakia and Slovenia they will finish second in Group F and in with a chance of reaching the play-offs.

It comes after a run of four games unbeaten, Scotland's best competitive form in a decade, with a draw at home to England and wins over Slovenia, Lithuania and Malta this calendar year.

Griffiths says the team are beginning to pull together in crucial matches and it is setting them up well for next month's do-or-die clash with Slovakia.

"We were lucky to get the last-minute goal against Slovenia but the England game showed what a good team we are," he said.

"And obviously the last two performances, against Lithuania and Malta. They were difficult ties but we got through them.

"Everybody was saying it was the same old Scotland, that we were failing on the big stage but we quickly turned that around with the last few performances and we need to keep that momentum going."

He added: "The next double header will be crucial for us. It will be right up there with the biggest games of my career.

"We need to get the three points first and foremost and I don't care how we do it, just as long as we do."