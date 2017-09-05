Challenge Cup draw: Full list of third round fixtures
Ties will be played across the international weekend of October 7/8.
Challenge Cup holders Dundee United will host Linfield, one of the three remaining teams non-Scottish teams in the third round of the Challenge Cup.
Linfield's compatriots Crusaders will make the journey to play Cove Rangers while Elgin face a trip to Wales to take on The New Saints during the weekend of the international break on October 7 and 8.
There will also be an-all Championship clash between league leaders Dunfermline and out-of-form Falkirk, who are struggling with only one point this season.
Third round draw
- The New Saints v Elgin City
- St Mirren v Raith Rovers
- Montrose v Queen of the South
- Falkirk v Dunfermline
- Dundee United v Linfield
- Cove Rangers v Crusaders
- Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Peterhead
- Dumbarton v Stranraer