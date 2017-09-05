Challenge Cup draw: Full list of third round fixtures

Ties will be played across the international weekend of October 7/8.

The Challenge Cup is currently held by Dundee United. SNS Group

Challenge Cup holders Dundee United will host Linfield, one of the three remaining teams non-Scottish teams in the third round of the Challenge Cup.

Linfield's compatriots Crusaders will make the journey to play Cove Rangers while Elgin face a trip to Wales to take on The New Saints during the weekend of the international break on October 7 and 8.



There will also be an-all Championship clash between league leaders Dunfermline and out-of-form Falkirk, who are struggling with only one point this season.

Third round draw

The New Saints v Elgin City

St Mirren v Raith Rovers

Montrose v Queen of the South

Falkirk v Dunfermline

Dundee United v Linfield

Cove Rangers v Crusaders

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Peterhead

Dumbarton v Stranraer