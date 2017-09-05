Celtic's Peter Lawwell takes up influential ECA role

The Hoops chief is a new addition to the influential group's executive board.

Appointment: Lawwell has joined the ECA executive board. SNS Group

Celtic's chief executive has been appointed to an influential position at the European Club Association (ECA) alongside representatives of the continent's top clubs.

Peter Lawwell is one of the new additions to the group's executive council, on which he will have a voice on the future of the organisation and its suggestions for European football.

The European Club Association represents 162 top clubs from across the continent and looks to promote their interests in areas of importance to football.

These currently include the future format of the Champions League and Europa League, Financial Fair Play and the transfer system, all of which have been the subject of recent discussion.

Lawwell is also an ECA representative on UEFA's Professional Football Strategy Council and now takes a place at the ECA's top table alongside officials from Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Manchester City, among others.

Alongside the board elections, Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus, was unanimously appointed as chairman for the next two years.