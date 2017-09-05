  • STV
  • MySTV

Paul McGinn hopes brother's form drops for Hibs clash

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Sheelagh McLaren Sheelagh McLaren

The Partick Thistle full-back is looking forward to facing younger brother John.

Paul McGinn cannot wait to start playing for new side Partick Thistle and is already looking ahead to meeting his brother on the park.

McGinn agreed to join Thistle on deadline day and completed his signing after passing a medical this week. 

He is ready to enjoy regular football after a hamstring injury during his time at Chesterfield last season.

"I just need to play games after my injury," he told STV. 

"It's good that I'm back fit and I need to play games.

"I'm in my best years now, hopefully, so it'll be good to get back playing."

The full-back is now planning to help Thistle get their season going but there is one particular fixture he has his eye on. 

He will come up against his younger brother John on December 2 when the Jags play Hibs at Firhill.

McGinn hopes to take a leaf out out of elder sibling Stephen's book from when St Mirren face the Edinburgh side last season.

"It'll be good," he said. "He's a good player so hopefully he's off form and I can get in his head. I think Steven tried to do that so I'll try and do the same.

"He's playing well and I'm waiting. Hopefully he'll drop about Christmastime when we play them.

"I think he had a weird one last year when St Mirren needed a point to stay up so John had a bit of trouble with that but normally it's just the same as being out the back garden and trying to beat each other."

McGinn also revealed he had offers from England and Scotland before deciding to join Thistle.

He said manager Alan Archibald was a factor in his decision to move to Firhill.

"He didn't need to say a lot," he said. "He's got a good reputation.

"You speak to players throughout the game and nobody has bad words to say about being at Thistle so you ask these things and it was easy when the call came."

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.