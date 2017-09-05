Paul McGinn hopes brother's form drops for Hibs clash

The Partick Thistle full-back is looking forward to facing younger brother John.

Paul McGinn cannot wait to start playing for new side Partick Thistle and is already looking ahead to meeting his brother on the park.

McGinn agreed to join Thistle on deadline day and completed his signing after passing a medical this week.

He is ready to enjoy regular football after a hamstring injury during his time at Chesterfield last season.

"I just need to play games after my injury," he told STV.

"It's good that I'm back fit and I need to play games.

"I'm in my best years now, hopefully, so it'll be good to get back playing."

The full-back is now planning to help Thistle get their season going but there is one particular fixture he has his eye on.

He will come up against his younger brother John on December 2 when the Jags play Hibs at Firhill.

McGinn hopes to take a leaf out out of elder sibling Stephen's book from when St Mirren face the Edinburgh side last season.

"It'll be good," he said. "He's a good player so hopefully he's off form and I can get in his head. I think Steven tried to do that so I'll try and do the same.

"He's playing well and I'm waiting. Hopefully he'll drop about Christmastime when we play them.

"I think he had a weird one last year when St Mirren needed a point to stay up so John had a bit of trouble with that but normally it's just the same as being out the back garden and trying to beat each other."

McGinn also revealed he had offers from England and Scotland before deciding to join Thistle.

He said manager Alan Archibald was a factor in his decision to move to Firhill.

"He didn't need to say a lot," he said. "He's got a good reputation.

"You speak to players throughout the game and nobody has bad words to say about being at Thistle so you ask these things and it was easy when the call came."