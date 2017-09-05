Mark Reynolds signs contract extension at Aberdeen

The defender has committed to the Pittodrie club until the summer of 2019.

Deal: Reynolds agreed a new contract. SNS Group

Aberdeen have announced defender Mark Reynolds has signed a contract extension with the club.

Reynolds will now be at Pittodrie until at least the summer of 2019.

The centre-back has been at Aberdeen since 2012, making more than 200 appearances at the club.

He is one of only two players in the first team squad who has been playing since before manager Derek McInnes' arrival.

The 30-year old said he had no hesitation in agreeing to lengthen his contract.

"I have made no secret of the fact I have loved my time here," he told Aberdeen's official website.

"When the manager asked me to commit again and extend my deal by another two years I was delighted.

"I was lucky to come in at a time when Aberdeen was on the rise and every year we seem to have got better and better and the signs for this season are already very good.

"We have got a very strong squad so it was a very easy decision to make."

McInnes said: "Mark has been absolutely brilliant to work with. He's a great teammate, the staff are extremely fond of him so we're delighted to get him signed up.

"Getting good centre halves in the building isn't always easy and we're pleased he's secured his future with us.

"He was so eager to get it done, he loves it at the club and that's music to our ears."