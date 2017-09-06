Football Talk: Scotland U21s beat Dutch, O'Halloran miffed

Your daily round up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Scotland's Oliver Burke (second from right) celebrates making it 1-0. SNS

There's just no stopping Scotland right now. As if winning six points out of six wasn't good enough, the Under-21s are showing similar form.

They opened their Euro 2019 campaign with a well-deserved 2-0 win at home to the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Michael O'Halloran has responded to Pedro Caixinha's comments saying he doesn't have a future at Rangers, claiming he wasn't told directly.

Manchester United have taken inspiration from Celtic and their safe standing section - they're considering introducing it at Old Trafford.

And speaking of Celtic, Moussa Dembele is targeting the Rangers game for his injury comeback and former Hoops striker Scott McDonald claims his grandfather tried to make him switch allegiances.

