Youth boss Gemmill: Scotland's future is looking bright

The Under-21s beat Netherlands 2-0 in their opening Euro 2019 fixture on Tuesday.

The youth boss watched his side storm to victory in Paisley. SNS

Scot Gemmill reckons his Under-21 side have given another indication that Scotland are heading in the right direction after their surprise 2-0 win over Holland in Paisley.

The national mood has taken a sharp rise off the back of two wins which have fired Gordon Strachan's senior squad back into World Cup contention.

Now Gemmill's youngsters have provided another shot in the arm for the Scottish game after producing a dominant display in their opening Euro 2019 qualifier to leave the Dutch dumbfounded.

Scotland had not scored a goal in more than 10 hours of Under-21 action before the match but ended that long drought when West Brom's new £15million signing Oliver Burke netted after 62 minutes.

Former St Mirren playmaker Stevie Mallan then marked his return to his old stamping ground with the second goal 12 minutes from time.

Gemmill is not getting carried away but reckons there are clear signs of progress.

"We know we're working in the right way and preparing the team the right way," he said. "Personally I've had success with the 17s and I'm really confident we're doing the right things.

"But it doesn't matter if we think that.

"If the players don't come with the mentality we saw tonight then it doesn't matter how good the coaching staff are, so all credit goes to the players.

"It was a really good performance, a strong performance. With the players we challenged them to play with that intensity, determination, willingness, concentration and intelligence.

"You have to give them a lot of credit, to play like that at that level against very good opposition from pot two.

"The players are deservedly very pleased with themselves. They really showed their level.

"It's just one game and it's important to state that. It's about moving in the right direction, game by game."