  • STV
  • MySTV

Caixinha wants Rangers players to help Scotland qualify

STV

The Ibrox boss says it is important for his team to pick up international experience.

Pedro Caixinha: None of his players were picked by Gordon Strachan.
Pedro Caixinha: None of his players were picked by Gordon Strachan. SNS Group

Pedro Caixinha wants Rangers to play their part in Scotland's push to reach the 2018 World Cup.

The national team have fired themselves back into contention for next summer's finals, with manager Gordon Strachan deciding to base the core of his Dark Blues' line-up on Celtic's "Invincibles" group.

While Craig Gordon, Kieran Tierney, Scott Brown, Stuart Armstrong, James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths played key roles in Scotland's back-to-back wins against Lithuania and Malta, no Rangers players made the squad.

That is a situation that has to change according to Rangers boss Caixinha as he looks to stiffen his own side's winning mentality.

Caixinha believes his homegrown talent must now force their way into the Scotland team if Rangers are to develop a strong resolve.

Defender Bruno Alves was on duty with Portugal last week while Lee Hodson was involved with Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland set-up.

Speaking about his internationals, the Portuguese coach told RangersTV: "It is important for our players when they go there that they receive minutes.

"It is also important for our players when they go there, that the national teams are fighting to be present in the great competitions of the world - and what better than a World Cup?

"It is important for them to come back, enjoy winning and have that spirit - that is always good for us as a team and Rangers needs to have not only players in those national teams but also we want to have players in the Scottish national team."

He added: "It's one of the goals from us. We know they are doing well and we expect them at least to make the play-offs, and we want to have a contribution from our players in that run."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.