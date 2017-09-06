Miller on training row: 'You can't keep everybody happy'

The Rangers striker has responded to Michael O'Halloran's criticism of the regime.

Kenny Miller: Striker SNS

Kenny Miller has responded to Michael O'Halloran's comments on Rangers' current training regime by saying: "You can't keep everybody happy."

The Ibrox striker, who is on loan at St Johnstone for the season, described Pedro Caixinha's workouts as "different to say the least".

O'Halloran has won the Scottish Premiership's Player of the Month award for August as well as scoring four goals in five games since leaving Ibrox.

He said: "I felt I was needing to do a lot of extra training to keep myself fit. I maybe wasn't getting a lot out of the sessions, they weren't very demanding to be honest.



"I felt I was having to go and do extra myself. I'd be in early morning with the fitness coach. I didn't go on holiday this summer."

Miller, who is in his third spell at Rangers does not think the routines vary much from other clubs he has been at.

"Everybody has their own opinions on how things should be done at a football club, how you should train, how you shouldn't train," he said.

"At our place if you're not playing a lot of the lads will do extra training work but those methods are similar to everywhere else that I've been.

"Some methods suit some people and some don't suit others so you can't keep everybody happy."