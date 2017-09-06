McGregor: Champions League stars will not intimidate us

The Celtic midfielder says his side deserve to play on the biggest club stage.

Callum McGregor: Midfielder will come up against likes of Neymar and Thomas Muller. SNS

Callum McGregor has said he will not be intimidated by the big names Celtic face in the Champions League this season.

The likes of Neymar, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski will visit Parkhead but the Celtic midfielder has already been exposed to some of Europe's biggest names in previous campaigns.

McGregor says it is important not to be overawed by the talent they bring because he and his teammates have just as much right to be there.

"When you take a step back and look at it maybe you do [pinch yourself sometimes] but when the game comes around you show these guys respect," he said.

"But at the same time you're on the pitch and you deserve to be so you have to go and show your talent as well.

"We will have a game plan to go and impose ourselves and not stand back and watch them."

McGregor added it is a huge confidence boost to hear Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praise him.

The 24-year-old was left out of the Scotland squad despite his good run of form at club level this season and feels the faith Rodgers shows him is reassuring.

"It's great to hear that," he said. "He sees it every day. He's come out a few times publicly and spoken well about me so so that's great for me to hear. It's a great confidence boost to take into games.

It's all about your manager trusting you and knowing you can do a job, especially in these big games."