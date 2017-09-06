  • STV
  • MySTV

McGregor: Champions League stars will not intimidate us

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Celtic midfielder says his side deserve to play on the biggest club stage.

Callum McGregor: Midfielder will come up against likes of Neymar and Thomas Muller.
Callum McGregor: Midfielder will come up against likes of Neymar and Thomas Muller. SNS

Callum McGregor has said he will not be intimidated by the big names Celtic face in the Champions League this season.

The likes of Neymar, Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski will visit Parkhead but the Celtic midfielder has already been exposed to some of Europe's biggest names in previous campaigns.

McGregor says it is important not to be overawed by the talent they bring because he and his teammates have just as much right to be there.

"When you take a step back and look at it maybe you do [pinch yourself sometimes] but when the game comes around you show these guys respect," he said.

"But at the same time you're on the pitch and you deserve to be so you have to go and show your talent as well.

"We will have a game plan to go and impose ourselves and not stand back and watch them."

McGregor added it is a huge confidence boost to hear Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers praise him.

The 24-year-old was left out of the Scotland squad despite his good run of form at club level this season and feels the faith Rodgers shows him is reassuring.

"It's great to hear that," he said. "He sees it every day. He's come out a few times publicly and spoken well about me so so that's great for me to hear. It's a great confidence boost to take into games.

It's all about your manager trusting you and knowing you can do a job, especially in these big games."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.