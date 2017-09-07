Football Talk: Griffiths fit, Di Maria to miss PSG clash

Your daily round-up of what's happening in Scotland and beyond.

Boost: Griffiths is fit to face PSG. SNS Group

In amongst the celebrations and permutation calculation at Hampden on Monday, there was also a little consternation.

Celtic fans saw Leigh Griffiths leaving the field with an injury and thoughts turned from international hopes to European fears. With Moussa Dembele already ruled out, Celtic could do without another injury to a forward ahead of their Champions League opener next week.

Fear not, Griffiths has been given the go-ahead to face Paris St-Germain on Tuesday.

There's more good news for Celtic fans: Angel Di Maria will not be playing. That just leaves Neymar, Edinson Cavani, Marco Verrati, Dani Alves and Kylian Mbappe to worry about.

Deadline Day seems a distant memory and the talk is now about the deals that didn't happen. Some may have been surprised Louis Moult didn't move before the window closed but Motherwell are hopeful he'll now sign a new deal.

Jamie Walker was at the centre of the summer's longest-running transfer saga and teammate Christophe Berra has urged him to find his focus and regain his best form. And Dylan McGeouch says Hibs' decision to knock back bids for John McGinn is a sign of the club's ambition.

Elsewhere, Sporting Lisbon's president has insulted West Ham, a pie-eating goalkeeper has been fined and a sports retailer says a Scotland star does more for shirt sales than Cristiano Ronaldo or Neymar.

Can you guess who it is?

Top stories

ICYMI

Elsewhere

The back pages