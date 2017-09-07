  • STV
  • MySTV

Greg Docherty reveals he would consider Ireland switch

STV

The Hamilton Accies midfielder says Scotland is still his priority though.

Hamilton Accies midfielder Greg Docherty has revealed he is willing to consider a switch of allegiance to the Republic of Ireland after being overlooked again by Scotland Under-21 boss Scot Gemmill.

Accies boss Martin Canning confirmed this week that he called Gemmill to press the call-up case for Docherty and team-mate Scott McMann.

The duo were left out of the squad for Tuesday's surprise win over Holland but Canning reckons both players deserved to be involved.

His comments came as it emerged Ireland have made tentative enquires over poaching Docherty, who has two Under-21 caps for Scotland but also qualifies through his Irish grandparents.

Now the 20-year-old has confirmed he will be forced to make a decision over his international future if Gemmill refuses to give him his chance.

"I've always known I was eligible for Ireland but if they are sniffing about me then that is very flattering," said the Accies midfielder.

"I spent a lot of time as a child in Ireland and I've got plenty of relatives over there. That half of the family would be happy if I chose to play for them.

"But whether it ever comes to that I don't know. There's been no official approach to me at this moment in time.

"I represented Scotland last year and would like to represent them again, but it if comes to it, you never know.

"It's something I need to think about and take some time to consider. I wouldn't jump into a decision like that. I'd prefer to sit down with my family and work out what's right for me.

"Playing for Ireland would be different. It might be good but I don't know. I'll just try to keep playing well for Hamilton and if I catch the eye of these teams then great, if not, I'll focus on Accies."

Docherty insists he has not given up hope of changing Gemmill's mind and thanked club boss Canning for speaking up on his behalf.

"It was disappointing not to be involved," he said. "I was called up last year so it would have been nice to have been involved this time for the Holland match.

"It was very flattering to hear the manager here at Accies talking up my chances. It's a nice confidence-booster and can only help me develop even more.

"I can only thank him for fighting my corner. That's the one thing about Hamilton, they will always stick up for their players and try to promote you.

"I haven't spoken to Scot. I can't let the fact I missed out this time affect me. If it happens it happens, if it doesn't it doesn't. There is still time to get into the squad, so I'll keep performing and hope to catch his eye.

"My main priorities right now are my club side and with Celtic coming up on Friday I need to give that my full focus."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.