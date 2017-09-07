Neil Lennon signs new three-year contract with Hibs

The manager says everything is in place for 'a strong future' at Easter Road.

Neil Lennon: Manager signs deal to remain with Hibs until 2020. SNS Group

Neil Lennon has signed a new contract with Hibernian, extending his stay at the club until at least 2020.

Talks had been ongoing over a new deal for the head coach, who led them to Championship triumph last season, and have concluded with the former Celtic and Bolton boss committing his future to the club.

He said the setup at Easter Road was in place for the team to develop and he wanted to be a part of using that to deliver further success on the park.

"I am delighted to have signed the deal," he told the club's official website. "I've made no secret of my enjoyment of my time at Easter Road and my desire to stay on at Hibernian.

"All of the parts are in place to build a strong future. We have a strong group of players, we are seeing talented youngsters like Fraser Murray and Ryan Porteous force their way into first-team contention and we have good, supportive people running the club.

"The infrastructure is first class, it's a great club, and now I want to do all I can to make it a successful one."

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster said: "We are delighted that Neil wants to commit to the club. He is an ambitious guy, he wants to win silverware and he brings that mentality with him.

"We look forward to working together to bring supporters more of the success they have enjoyed over the past two seasons."

Lennon joined Hibs as head coach in the summer of 2016 and was tasked with leading the club back to the top flight after two failed promotion campaigns.

His side won the league by 11 points and reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup as the club made a strong defence of the trophy they lifted the previous year.