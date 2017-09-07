  • STV
  • MySTV

Neil Lennon signs new three-year contract with Hibs

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The manager says everything is in place for 'a strong future' at Easter Road.

Neil Lennon: Manager signs deal to remain with Hibs until 2020.
Neil Lennon: Manager signs deal to remain with Hibs until 2020. SNS Group

Neil Lennon has signed a new contract with Hibernian, extending his stay at the club until at least 2020.

Talks had been ongoing over a new deal for the head coach, who led them to Championship triumph last season, and have concluded with the former Celtic and Bolton boss committing his future to the club.

He said the setup at Easter Road was in place for the team to develop and he wanted to be a part of using that to deliver further success on the park.

"I am delighted to have signed the deal," he told the club's official website.  "I've made no secret of my enjoyment of my time at Easter Road and my desire to stay on at Hibernian.

"All of the parts are in place to build a strong future. We have a strong group of players, we are seeing talented youngsters like Fraser Murray and Ryan Porteous force their way into first-team contention and we have good, supportive people running the club.

"The infrastructure is first class, it's a great club, and now I want to do all I can to make it a successful one."

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster said: "We are delighted that Neil wants to commit to the club. He is an ambitious guy, he wants to win silverware and he brings that mentality with him. 

"We look forward to working together to bring supporters more of the success they have enjoyed over the past two seasons."

Lennon joined Hibs as head coach in the summer of 2016 and was tasked with leading the club back to the top flight after two failed promotion campaigns. 

His side won the league by 11 points and reached the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup as the club made a strong defence of the trophy they lifted the previous year.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.