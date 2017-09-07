McLaughlin: Hearts move shocked Hibs-supporting family

The goalkeeper says he is delighted to join the Jam Tarts and settle into his city of birth.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5567380787001-jon-mclaughin-hearts-move-shocked-hibs-supporting-family.jpg" />

New Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin says his move has caused a minor family dispute as the majority of his relations support city rivals Hibs.

The former Burton Albion stopper returned to the city of his birth when he penned a one-year deal with the Tynecastle outfit last month.

While delighted on a personal level at the prospect of plying his trade in Edinburgh, signing for Hearts has generated mixed emotions in a family that has long followed the Leith club.

McLaughin said: "It is true, the majority are from that side of town so it caused a few arguments when the news came out but I'm sure they are still happy for me to be earning my crust up here.

"It's probably bittersweet for a lot of them but from a personal point of view it's great to be part of a big football club and I'm really looking forward to being a valuable part of this side of Edinburgh."

He added: "All the family are originally from Edinburgh so we know the city really well and, of course, would visit whenever we could.

"But this is a first taste of living in the city which will be fantastic. The wife and family are looking forward to it.

"It helps draw players to the club, living in a city like this, and we are really looking forward to settling in and really enjoying our year here."