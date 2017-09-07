The Aberdeen boss says the winger will continue being an important player.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5567592404001-mcinnes-puts-faith-in-mackay-steven-after-river-rescue.jpg" />

Derek McInnes has put his faith in Gary Mackay-Steven after he was rescued from a river, saying he will continue to be an important player for Aberdeen.

The winger was pulled from the River Kelvin last month after a night out with friends in Glasgow.

He spent almost two hours in the water and was treated for hypothermia in hospital.

McInnes says it is time to draw a line under the incident because the 27-year-old has apologised for his mistake.

Mackay-Steven has been working hard since returning to training, with his manager saying he is in contention for a place against Hearts on Saturday.

"He got himself involved in a really complicated and dangerous situation for himself," McInnes said.

"We're just grateful he's OK, no one is perfect, everybody makes mistakes but it's a reminder for all footballers to be more aware and controlled.

"I have no problems with players going out, relaxing and having a drink at the right times and there was no better time to have it, to let his hair down with two weeks until the next game."

McInnes said Mackay-Steven has put in a lot of hard work since getting back to business with the club this week.

"He's one of us, we look after him, we bring him back into things and he's had a good week of training," he continued.

"It was a mistake and we hope everybody learns from mistakes and it's not going to stop him being an important player for me.

"It's unusual circumstances he got himself into, I get that, and his control and restraint must be better."

He added: "He has to have that discipline not to be put in these situations but he's put his hands up, he's apologised and he doesn't need to apologise anymore.

"For me it's done. He's been training all week, he's thrown himself into his training and it's been a good release for him to get back to work."