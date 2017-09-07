Caixinha: I have best squad despite missing out on Walker

The Rangers boss says he is happy to have brought in cover for every position.

Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha has said he is more than happy with this transfer business despite the club failing to sign Jamie Walker before the deadline.

Hearts rejected offers from the Ibrox club for their player during the window and though talks reopened in the final hours no deal was agreed for Walker to move.

Caixinha said he remains convinced he has the best squad in the league.

"No I'm not disappointed - I'd only be disappointed if we didn't have cover in all the positions," he said.

"Now I have - and I've told you from the very beginning and I can say it all day long - I have the best squad, I have the best players so I am happy."

He added: "The window finished on August 31 and doesn't open again until January.

"So from now to then a lot of things can happen. But definitely we cannot change the group that we have so we are happy with what we have."

The manager said one of his primary concerns throughout the window was to ensure competition and cover in every area.

"It's a question of knowing what you want, everybody doing the same effort in the same direction and you know that you now have cover in every position," he said.

"You know that you have options and solutions in all the positions and you know that you have competition in the squad. That's what really matters.

"If you have those points as a coach I can say that I'm happy with what I have, totally. Now we have cover. Since I arrived we didn't have cover, for example at left back."

One player who left Ibrox during the window was Michael O'Halloran, who headed to St Johnstone on loan.

After a blistering start to the season, winning the August player of the month award, O'Halloran was critical of Caixinha and his training methods, saying they were insufficient to keep him at his best.

Caixinha shrugged off the criticism, saying he hoped O'Halloran's form would continue so he could sell him.

"I respect the thoughts of everyone," he said. "I just need to be pleased with him and also with Tommy [Wright] because they were the player and manager of the month and he's still a player from us.

"It's up to him. I'm not going to discuss, especially not in public, things that I know and believe and have studied a lifetime to do.

"It's his decision and I respect it and just hope that he continues doing well because ultimately he's our player and if someone wants to buy him because he's scoring goals then it'll be perfect for us."