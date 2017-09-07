Neil McCann: We can exploit the pressure on Rangers

Dundee boss wants to take advantage of burden of expectation on players at Ibrox.

Neil McCann: The Dundee boss is returning to his former club as manager for the first time. SNS

Neil McCann is looking to take advantage of the weight of expectation carried by Rangers players when he leads out his Dundee side at Ibrox.

The Dens Park boss is set to return to Ibrox for the first time as a manager after a successful spell in the Light Blues jersey during his playing career.

He said he "knows full well" about the burden of turning out in front of such a demanding support and wants his players to play without fear when they visit Glasgow on Saturday.

McCann said: "Playing at Ibrox, you have to learn to deal with the pressure of wearing the jersey. It's a saying you don't know about until you are in it.

"It's the weight of expectation that a draw is not all right at Rangers, having an indifferent game is not all right at Rangers.

"You have to buy into it and be brave, and that's something I want from my team, to go there and play without fear."

He added: "The Rangers fans are demanding, we can use that against the Rangers players.

"We will respect Rangers and how they play at home in front of that crowd. But I'm not going with any fear, we are not going to park the bus.

Pedro is a forward thinking coach. He's quite aggressive in play and quite open but he leaves gaps and I am going to try and exploit them." Neil McCann

The Dundee boss turned out more than 100 times during a four-and-a-half year spell in Govan as part of a title-winning side featuring stars including Jorg Albertz, Andrei Kanchelskis and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

When asked how the current side compare, he was at pains to point out the differences but was also full of praise for Pedro Caixinha's recruitment drive.

"Of course they are different, it's a different team and a different setup but they have their own strength and abilities," he said.

"They are not the same but they are a good side and I like the way Pedro Caixinha has dealt with a lot of things.

"When he came in to the job I felt he would go back to Mexico and bring a lot of players he knew, and he has done that but what he has done is bring in Scottish players and integrate them well."

He added: "He's a passionate guy, I think that's infectious and rubs off on the team. You can see what he is trying to do, he's a forward-thinking coach. He's quite aggressive in play and quite open.

"With that he leaves gaps and I am going to look at that and try to exploit them."